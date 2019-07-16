Ruths 3.jpg

River Valley Church volunteers worked Saturday July 13 on a fire escape for Ruth's House, which provides housing for women and children in crisis. John Strife led the group of volunteers to help replace the back fire escape on the Faribault house. (Photo courtesy of Ruth Hickey)
Ruths 6.jpg

 (Photo courtesy of Ruth Hickey)
Ruths 5.jpg

 (Photo courtesy of Ruth Hickey)
Ruths 4.jpg

 (Photo courtesy of Ruth Hickey)
Ruths 2.jpg

 (Photo courtesy of Ruth Hickey)
Ruths.jpg

 (Photo courtesy of Ruth Hickey)

