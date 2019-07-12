University of Minnesota Extension hosts a Dairy Field Day Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Richland Dairy near Kenyon as part of Extension’s Summer Dairy Series.
Dairy producers and others interested in dairy production are invited to attend.
Richland Dairy, at 21546 Jacobs Ave., Kenyon, is owned and operated by Alan and Andy Meyer.
The Meyers started milking in 1974 and upgraded to robotics in the fall of 2010. They have recently made some more changes on the farm, following the September 2018 tornadoes that hit the area. They built the operation back up and were milking cows again 100 days after the tornadoes and some things changed as a result.
They have new models of Lely robotic milkers and a new feed pusher. The footprint of the damaged barn is the same, but the barn now has improved natural ventilation with better openings and a chimney system which keeps the barn warmer in winter months. They've noticed that their new robotic milkers are faster; the cows train easier on these new milkers, the arm is faster, and the cows enter and exit more quickly.
The Meyers milk 120 cows, and with their previous milkers, that meant one hour of the day of "down time". With the newer milkers, there's closer to five hours. They sell calves and buy heifers back at a year old, so in addition to their 120 cows, they have about 60 heifers and 20 dry cows.
The Meyers will give tours of their operation accompanied by speakers from the University.
Registration is free, the event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
After the tour, Jim Salfer, U of MN Extension Dairy Educator, and other members of the U of MN Dairy Team, will lead discussions on a variety of topics including robotic milking, disaster preparedness, and management decision-making.
An RSVP for the event is not required, but is requested by July 31. Contact Claire LaCanne at 507-332-6165, or email lacanne@umn.edu.