The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 55 Fair Facility Upgrade Grants to county fairs across its 144-county territory. The grants, which total $164,740, will touch the lives of more than 1.6 million fair organizers, participants and attendees.
Rice County 4-H received $3,000 to repair a leak in 4-H building rooftop, purchase a pie case and replace seals on a refrigerator and freezer.
“The purpose of these grants is to help make upgrades and repairs to fairgrounds and facilities so fairs can continue to bring people together to experience agriculture,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “The fair tradition plays an important role in agriculture youth development, celebrating their hard work and contributions to rural communities. And fairs in general bring our communities together each year to have fun and enjoy rural life. ”
Groups received grants of $2,750 to $3,000. Other Minnesota fairs receiving funding are
• Nicollet County Fair; to overhaul water line for dairy, beef and swine buildings
• Olmsted County Fair; to purchase sound system for horse arena
• Steele County Agricultural Society; to repair and add additional electrical circuits to the 4-H dairy barn
• Waseca County Fair; to repair ceiling in 4-H food stand
Since the program began, a total of $344,740 has been awarded to 119 fairs, touching the lives of more than 3.5 million fairgoers and participants. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America will offer this program again in March 2020.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America supports Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated 1 percent of annual net earnings to support the fund’s focus areas.