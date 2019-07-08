Faribault’s own Tuey Wilson, comic stunt juggler, will perform at the library for two shows on Friday: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The afternoon show will be ASL-interpreted.
From classic juggling stunts to brand-new tricks, Tuey’s show is not to be missed. Come laugh, gasp, and cheer on this Guinness Book of World Records holder and longtime library favorite!
For more information on programs for children and young adults at Buckham Memorial Library, contact Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.