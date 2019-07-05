The third garden on the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour's Annual Garden and Landscape Tour belongs to Dick Huston. It's located at 4425th 195th St. West.
Huston's farm consists of 150 acres, in 2007 it was taken out of production. It is now 100 acres of prairie, 25 acres of trees and 25 acres of wetlands. It is also home to 18 bluebird houses that are dispersed all around his acreage in pairs of two. The wetlands are home to 14 wood duck houses that are set around a little lake. There is a bench there to sit, relax and enjoy the view.
When you hear the term pollinator garden, Huston's farm totally fits the bill. Bees have been in a decline over the past few years due to habitat loss, pesticides, parasites and disease. More than one-third of the world's crop species, valued in North America at more than $20 billion a year, depend on bee pollination.
He has short grasses, like little blue stem, along with the very tall ones. He has a variety of wildflowers that are in bloom now to name a few like foxglove, bearded tongue, white indigo, a very large plant called cup plant which catches rain water, allowing birds to drink from it. During the tour, visitors can use mowed paths to walk around and enjoy the different species of plants.
Huston has complied books full of beautiful pictures taken throughout the different seasons of the flowers and grasses. They are color coordinated with all the beautiful flowers and will be on display in his garage the day of the tour for everyone to view.
The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour hosts its tour from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The tour includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens. Gardens on tour are Kay Paquette', the Koopmans', Garfield School Garden's, Dick Wilson's, Dick Huston's and the Cathedral's.
Tickets are $10 and available at the Cathedral during office hours, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon and during the tour, 1st United Bank, State Bank of Faribault, and Hy-Vee.
Tickets will be on sale at each garden on the day of the event. Proceeds from this event will be used for the preservation of the historic Cathedral. Church tours will be available at the Cathedral during the Garden Tour and refreshments and bars served.
Cathedral Event organizers are Jeanie Mortenson, 507-332-7003, and Kris Raaen, 507-210-0290.