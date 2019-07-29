The FHS class of 63 will meet at noon on Wednesday, July 31 for a picnic lunch at South Alexander Park. We will grill burgers. Please bring a dish to share. All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend. Spouses/guests invited. Call and invite others that may not have email or read the paper. For more information, call Char at 507-334-5738

