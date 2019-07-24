Garrison Keillor, best known for his radio show, A Prairie Home Companion, will play a string of intimate shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin in August and mid-October, including one at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Paradise Center for the Arts.
“An Evening with Garrison Keillor” features Keillor at the microphone, singing and telling his signature style of humorous and labyrinthine stories, accompanied by former A Prairie Home Companion music director Richard Dworsky at the piano.
Last February, the duo performed a similar set of shows all across Minnesota in the middle of a weeklong blizzard. Critics hailed the infectiously joyful “singing intermissions” and the easy, unrehearsed chemistry between old friends who have worked together for decades. This time, they look forward to milder weather.
Audiences should expect a rambling and rollicking show of poetry recitation, fan-favorite songs, stunning piano improvisation, and Keillor’s trademark wry humor.
Tickets are $38.50. For more information on each show, visit GarrisonKeillor.com.