Alexis Wetzel, of Faribault, was awarded the Charles B. “Chuck” Leemon Memorial Scholarship at the 2019 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference, held June 17-22 in Lebanon, Tennessee.
The $2,500 Charles B. “Chuck” Leemon Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by the family of Chuck Leemon in cooperation with the Shorthorn Foundation and awarded to a college student based upon the applicant’s involvement, future goals and career plans in agriculture, college GPA and character references.
Wetzel is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Wetzel. Alexis is attending South Dakota State University where she is studying agribusiness with minors in accounting, agricultural marketing and animal science.
“I plan to continue being involved in the livestock showing and raising industry by maintaining my small but high-quality cowherd,” said Wetzel. “ I also want to be a part of the next generation of agricultural leaders by being involved in organizations that I’m currently a member of but as an adult member and volunteer. I want to give back to those who’ve given me so much.”