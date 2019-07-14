Reliance Bank announces the hiring of Adam Richards AVP Agricultural Banking.
Richards has assumed the ag banker responsibilities of Reliance Bank previously handled by Justin Reed who had replaced Art Madsen.
Richards comes to Reliance Bank from Wells Fargo Bank where he was senior ag industry specialist. Richards grew up on a farm in western Minnesota where his family raised corn and beans in addition to a farrow-to-finish hog operation. He graduated from the Luther College and has worked in multiple industries to include food processing, seed sales and ag banking.
“Reliance Bank is very pleased to have obtained the talent of such a strong banker in the field of agriculture,” said bank President Todd Markman. “Our search led us to Adam who is anxious to carry out the community banking service and support to our ag customers.”
“I am excited to be with a community bank where customers and service are paramount. Reliance Bank provides the opportunity for me to bring my banking skills and personal interest in agriculture together for the benefit of our many local farmers and agri-businesses,” said Richards.
Reliance Bank is located at the northeast corner of Hwy. 21 and 30th Street NW in Faribault.