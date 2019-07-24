Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) part of a 10-member, bipartisan, multi-state U.S. Midwest Political Leaders Delegation to Taiwan from July 21-27. Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) is also part of the delegation. The trade mission will allow leaders to learn more about Taiwan and its economic and political significance to the United States.
In addition, attendees will explore potential opportunities to further cooperate with Taiwan on mutually beneficial investments and cultural exchanges. Taiwan was Minnesota’s fifth-largest export market in Asia in 2017 – more than $477 million worth of Minnesota goods were exported to Taiwan that year.
“I have always said the key to success is having great relationships, and that applies just as much on the world’s stage as it does to relationships in the Senate,” said Sen. Jasinski. “We have a great relationship with Taiwan, but it benefits everyone if we are constantly looking for ways to evolve our relationship to take advantage of new opportunities. I’m looking forward to a fantastic trip.”