Alyssa Larish, M.D., an obstetrics hospitalist, recently joined the Obstetrics and Gynecology practice at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Larish will work across multiple sites, including Austin, Faribault, Owatonna and Red Wing. She will provide labor and delivery care, inpatient acute care, and surgical services for women.
Larish recently completed her residency at Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester, and earned a doctor of medicine degree from University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. While she says that she enjoys the full OB-GYN spectrum, she specializes in inpatient management of obstetrics patients and has a passion for supporting women through their birthing experience.
"I am excited to bring my training in high-risk obstetrics care to our communities," says Larish. "I look forward to working across the region and partnering with my colleagues to help support the needs of our local patients."
Outside of work, Larish enjoys spending time with her husband and their two young children. They spend a lot of time outdoors hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, climbing, skiing, traveling and performing backyard science experiments. These experiments often include model rockets.