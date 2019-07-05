The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Le Sueur County, northwestern Steele County, southwestern Rice County and northern Waseca County until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
At 8:22 p.m. Friday, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Waseca, Waterville, Morristown, Elysian, Deerfield and Greenland.
A second Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Dakota County and northwestern Goodhue County until 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
At 8:46 p.m. Friday, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Stanton, Welch, Vasa, Miesville and Lake Byllesby.
The rivers
A flood warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota:
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown and Nicollet counties
Minnesota River at Henderson Hwy. 19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley counties
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver and Scott counties
Intense rainfall in isolated spots this evening has resulted in several rivers swelling quickly, especially along the Minnesota and its tributes.
Precautionary/preparedness
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local radio or TV station for the latest information concerning this flood event.
A Flood warning has also been issued for the Minnesota River at Henderson Hwy. 19 from late Sunday night to Monday evening.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday the stage was 731.2 feet.
Minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early Monday morning.
Flood stage is 732.0 feet.
At 732.0 feet...Water begins impacting residences and agricultural buildings north and south of Henderson. At 732.5 feet...Water begins encroaching on Hwy. 19 east of Henderson.