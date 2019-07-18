Southern Minnesota won’t escape the dangerous heat wave forecast for much of the country.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that runs from noon Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday for Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Sibley, Scott, Dakota, Brown, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn counties.
Highs of 90 to 95 are expected, and combined with dew points in the 70s, will make for heat indices of 95 to 105 degrees.
Low temperatures will only fall to 70 to 75, providing little relief from the heat.
The high heat indices during the day will lead to an increased risk for heat, related illness for those active outdoors or with limited access to air conditioning.
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air, conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
From the Minnesota Department of Health:
When it is very hot outside, stay inside and seek places with air conditioning. For relief from the heat, consider visiting a mall, movie theater, public library, swimming pool or lake.
To care for yourself:
• Drink fluids frequently throughout the day
• Take cool showers or baths
• Limit outdoor activity and take frequent breaks in the shade
• Wear light-colored, light-weight clothing, as well as a hat
• Avoid alcohol and caffeine when hot
To care for others:
• Check on the elderly regularly. Visit at-risk adults at least twice a day and watch them closely for signs of heat-illness in the elderly
• Don't leave children or pets in the car. Be vigilant of the signs for heat-illness in infants and children.