Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.