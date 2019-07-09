It’s not unusual to pass farms while driving on the highway, but over 20 farms in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin become destinations this weekend during the 2019 Co-op Farm Tour.
Kenyon Mayor Mike Engel, 73, died suddenly Thursday at his home.
On the second floor of the Paradise Center for the Arts, people of all ages cut, rolled and molded clay.
With a smorgasbord of more than two dozen events spanning six days, the 2019 July Fourth celebration in Elysian had something to satisfy almost everyone.
ST. PAUL — After Republican lawmakers batted down Gov. Tim Walz’s pitch for a 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase last spring, some of the governor’s fellow Democratic policymakers floated a trial balloon to test support for a lower-priced way to pump more money into fixing Minnesota’s agin…
The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team has more seniors you can shake a stick at.
The other day, someone I’ve known for years offered a pointed bit of criticism. “It’s easy for people like you to make lon…
Located near Northfield and founded in 2014 by Sam Daly, a nationally recognized dog trainer, Believet Canine Service Part…
This month marks the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law by President Georg…
Have you visited a local farmers markets yet this year? Whether you’re a first-time market goer or a regular shopper at fa…
Free walk-in sports screenings for athletes in grades 7–12 will be available from 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, 300 State Ave., Faribault. Call 507-333-3300 for more information.