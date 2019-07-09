+3
DFLers eye fee increase for roads

ST. PAUL — After Republican lawmakers batted down Gov. Tim Walz’s pitch for a 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase last spring, some of the governor’s fellow Democratic policymakers floated a trial balloon to test support for a lower-priced way to pump more money into fixing Minnesota’s agin…

Local farmers participate in Co-op Farm Tour

  • Updated

It’s not unusual to pass farms while driving on the highway, but over 20 farms in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin become destinations this weekend during the 2019 Co-op Farm Tour.

Getting Congress back on track

The other day, someone I’ve known for years offered a pointed bit of criticism. “It’s easy for people like you to make lon…

Free sports screenings available in August

  • Updated

Free walk-in sports screenings for athletes in grades 7–12 will be available from 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, 300 State Ave., Faribault. Call 507-333-3300 for more information.