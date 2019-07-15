After 30 seasons leading the men's and women's tennis programs at St. Olaf College, Scott Nesbit has decided to step away from coaching the men's team and his assistant, Chris Kuna, will take over head coaching duties for the program, as announced on Monday.
Starting in the fall, Nesbit will continue to lead the women's tennis program, in addition to his full teaching load in the exercise science department. Kuna will take over the men's program while assisting Nesbit with the women.
"Ever since I started as a tennis professional, I knew working with college players was the direction I wanted to go with my career," Kuna said. "I have been very lucky to have gotten the opportunity to work with Coach Nesbit and the St. Olaf tennis teams the last few seasons and have learned a lot along the way. I am extremely excited to lead the men's team as their new head coach and can't wait to get started with them in the fall."
In his 30 seasons at the helm of the men's tennis program, Nesbit led the Oles to an overall record of 263-219 (.546) and a mark of 159-111 (.589) in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).
Nesbit has led the women's program to an overall record of 315-198 (.614) to date, including a 202-103 (.662) mark in MIAC matches, giving him 578 victories during his 30 seasons at St. Olaf.
Kuna has been an assistant for the men's and women's tennis teams under Nesbit for the last three seasons. Prior to coming to St. Olaf in 2016-17, he was an assistant coach at his alma mater, UW-Eau Claire, for two seasons and was a tennis instructor at Life Time Fitness.
Kuna played tennis for the Blugolds from 2008-12, winning a combined 166 matches in singles and doubles and was the runner-up in doubles at the 2009 Wilson/Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional.