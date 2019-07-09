Wednesday, July 10
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Noontime Organ Recitals-- 12:15-12:45 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church. Performer: Joanne Rodland. Free-will offerings accepted. Richard Collman, 507-645-1357, rkcollman@msn.com.
Books & Stars-- 5:30 p.m., Old Memorial Pool, Northfield. Everett Smithson Band. Call the library at 507-645-6606 after 3 p.m. for weather updates. Free pool admission from 5:30-8.
Thursday, July 11
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club-- 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. Everyone welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Family Storytime-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. For children aged 2-6 and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes, and movement in an energetic storytime designed to build early literacy skills while having fun. Siblings always welcome.
Kids' Drop-in Art, Games, LEGO & MagnaTiles-- 12:30-3 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Monthly Shape Note Singing-- 7-9 p.m., Cannon Valley Friends' Meeting, 512 Washington St, Northfield. Sing from the Sacred Harp the second Thursday of every month. All are welcome, no experience required; 4-part a cappella harmony. Loaner books available. Eleanor Haase, ehaase@umn.edu, 507-645-7983.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, July 12
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Mark Kreitzer Band-- 8-11 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Presenting an array of original and cover tunes, Kreitzer has toured extensively around the Midwest and the world. markkreitzer.com
Saturday, July 13
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Nerstrand Fireman's Dance and Hog Roast-- 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Nerstrand Meats hog roast meal served 5-7:30 p.m.; street dance 8-12 with music by Smokescreen. All ages; under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Proceeds support Nerstrand Fire.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Northfield Garden Tours-- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tour gardens and visit with local artists. Tickets $10; available onsite or in advance at Knecht's Nurseries, Eco Gardens or FiftyNorth. Locations: 755 Lathrop Dr., 708 St. Olaf Ave., Riverside/Lions Park, 2412 Pepper Ridge Court, 5525 Endwood Trail. thenorthfieldgardenclub.org.
Sunday, July 14
Rice County Pheasants Forever Family Fun Shoot-- 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morristown Gun Club, 9525 230th St W, Morristown. Learn trap shooting or get in some practice. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909. pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4059.
Northfield Garden Tours-- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tour gardens and visit with local artists. thenorthfieldgardenclub.org.
Monday, July 15
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, July 16
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Northfield Support Group for Families-- 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Contemporary Women Writers Book Group-- 7 p.m., The Contemporary Women Writers Book Group meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Baby Storytime-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. For babies birth to two years and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills, followed by plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings always welcome.
Kids' Drop-in Art, Games, LEGO & MagnaTiles-- 12:30-3 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield.
Dementia Friends-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. One-hour informational session to learn how to support people living with dementia. Register at fiftynorth.org, in person or at 507-664-3700.
Breast Cancer Support Group-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Meeting Room A. Facilitated by the Breast Care Center. Patty Kark, 507-646-1455 or karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Parenting Your Parents-- 5:30 p.m., Viking Theater, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Author, actor and experienced son Jim Comer will provide practical tips on having difficult family conversations, maintaining patience through the process, navigating challenging relationships and planning for everyone's well-being, parents and children alike. 507-512-5720
Northfield Community Toastmasters-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Open to all ages and skills levels — no admission fee.
Diabetes Support Group-- 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Kelly Gueldner, 651-214-7714, gueldnerk@northfieldhospital.org. Meeting Room A.
Summer Film Festival: "Hipster" (2008)-- 7:30 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, 3rd St. E, Northfield. Free showing. Informative seminar/discussion at 9:30 a.m. next morning in Weitz Center room 235; register for seminar at FiftyNorth or cvec.org. Hosted by Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.