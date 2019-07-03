The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
July 3 edition
Making history: Northfield American Legion elects first female commander
As a kid, Michelle Haas Bornick looked up to and respected her grandparents and other family and friends who served the United States. Now, she sees the same look in kids’ eyes as when she looked at her grandparents.
Plans underway for 79-unit apartment complex in downtown Northfield
Plans are underway for a $14.2 million, 79-unit urban, high-end apartment complex in downtown Northfield.
Developers Brett Reese and Scott Koester, of Rebound Enterprises, and Nate Stencil, of Stencil Enterprises, presented the plan Thursday during a Northfield Economic Development Authority meeting.
City subcommittee calls for carbon-neutral Northfield by 2050
Northfield’s Climate Action Plan Advisory Board Energy Subcommittee is calling for the city to become carbon-neutral no later than 2050.
The recommendation was presented Thursday to the Northfield Economic Development Authority.
Chapati Indian Restaurant, Tavern of Northfield temporarily closed after fire
Northfield restaurants Chapati Indian Restaurant and Tavern of Northfield are temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire Sunday at Chapati.
The fire, reported at 2:49 p.m., forced the temporary evacuation of the Archer House as Northfield firefighters worked on-scene for 1 1/2 hours extinguishing the fire.
Other story topics in the last edition included Plans underway for possible Northfield parklet, downtown facade, local organizers react as Census citizenship question rejected by Supreme Court, Just Food Co-op looking to add more retail space and additional sidewalks for needed corridors get council’s consideration. We also had sports stories, news briefs, a community calendar, columns, a letter and an obituary.
next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday
Northfield townhome complex moves closer to reality
We will have a story on a new, $3.8 million, 24-unit townhome complex coming closer to reality in Northfield. The Northfield City Council on July 2 approved vacating a drainage easement on the land south of Ford Street that the townhome complex would sit on.
Northfield police save injured bald eagle
Northfield police officers saved an injured bald eagle July 1 near the intersection of Jefferson Lane and Jefferson Parkway.
Summer sports
The News will have stories recapping local town baseball and Legion baseball games from this week as well as profile stories and standings.
