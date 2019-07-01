The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 3
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre • 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
SEMCAC Senior Dining • 11:30 a.m. daily, Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Overcomers • 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids’ club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group • 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Thursday, July 4
Independence Day Festivities • all day, Wanamingo. See cityofwanamingo.com for schedule and details.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf • 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500 • 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, July 5
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge • 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time • 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, July 6
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Food Shelf • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, July 7
Alcoholics Anonymous • 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, July 8
Kenyon Food Shelf • 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, July 9
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist • 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club • 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.