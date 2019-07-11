LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are now officially with the Los Angeles Clippers, moves that bring both of them back to their native Southern California.
It might not be forever: Both can become free agents in only two years.
The Clippers completed their blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, acquiring George for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks — along with the chance to swap draft places in two other years.
George can become a free agent again in 2021 if he chooses to exercise that option, and Leonard will be in the same situation as well. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the deal Leonard signed is a three-year max that could be worth nearly $110 million, though the third season is at Leonard's option.