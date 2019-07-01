Amateur baseball
June 28-19/Coors Light Classic at Jordan and Shakopee
Cold Spring 030 221 0 — 8 11 0
Northfield 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
LP: Patrikus
HR: (CS) Jungels.
2B: (CS) Dempsey, VanLoy; (N) Severson.
Sacred Heart 000 000 — 0
Northfield 301 132 — 10
WP: Picha. LP: Hinderks.
Northfield 130 102 0 — 7 11 1
Shakopee 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
WP: Mathison. LP: Meyer.
3B: (N) Benjamin, Pittman.
2B: (N) Severson 2, Mathison, Deden, Pittman.
June 30/At Dundas
Dundas Dukes 16, Minneapolis River Rats 4 (seven innings)
June 28/At Dundas
Tempe 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Dundas 060 202 X — 10 13 0
WP: Mathison.
HR: (D) Z. Parks (2nd inning, grand slam).
3B: (D) Lanoue.
2B: (D) Z. Parks, Zabel.
June 26/At Northfield
Red Wing 010 000 000 — 1 6 1
Northfield 002 102 03X — 8 10 0
WP: Gray. LP: Palmatier. Sv: Mathison.
3B: (N) Mathison.
2B: (N) S. Maus, Severson; (RW) Rolen.
June 26/At Dundas
Dundas Dukes 6, Faribault Lakers 0
Legion baseball
June 27/At Eastview
Northfield 103 001 0 — 5 7 0
Eastview 011 006 X — 8 9 1
June 25/At Northfield
Rosemount 000 020 0 — 2 2 1
Northfield 000 236 X — 11 12 1
WP: Johnson.
VFW baseball
June 29/At Winona
Northfield 013 017 — 12 14 1
Winona 000 002 — 2 4 2
WP: Blundred.
June 29/At Winona
Northfield 141 5 — 11 9 1
Winona 001 0 — 1 2 0
WP: Viskocil.
June 26/At Waseca
Northfield 810 41 — 14 8 1
Waseca 000 00 — 0 2 1
WP: Stepka.
Youth soccer
U19 boys soccer
Northfield 4, North East U 1
Northfield 3, MN Rush 1
U17 girls soccer
Waseca 5, Northfield 4
Waseca 2, Northfield 0
U16 girls soccer
New Ulm Area 3, Northfield 0
Northfield 5, KMYSA 4
Northfield 1, New Prague 1
U15 boys soccer
Austin 5, Northfield 1
New Prague 2, Northfield 0
Hastings 4, Northfield 2