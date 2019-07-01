Amateur baseball

June 28-19/Coors Light Classic at Jordan and Shakopee

Cold Spring 030 221 0 — 8 11 0

Northfield 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

LP: Patrikus

HR: (CS) Jungels.

2B: (CS) Dempsey, VanLoy; (N) Severson.

Sacred Heart 000 000 — 0

Northfield 301 132 — 10

WP: Picha. LP: Hinderks.

Northfield 130 102 0 — 7 11 1

Shakopee 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

WP: Mathison. LP: Meyer.

3B: (N) Benjamin, Pittman.

2B: (N) Severson 2, Mathison, Deden, Pittman.

June 30/At Dundas

Dundas Dukes 16, Minneapolis River Rats 4 (seven innings)

June 28/At Dundas

Tempe 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Dundas 060 202 X — 10 13 0

WP: Mathison.

HR: (D) Z. Parks (2nd inning, grand slam).

3B: (D) Lanoue.

2B: (D) Z. Parks, Zabel.

June 26/At Northfield

Red Wing 010 000 000 — 1 6 1

Northfield 002 102 03X — 8 10 0

WP: Gray. LP: Palmatier. Sv: Mathison.

3B: (N) Mathison.

2B: (N) S. Maus, Severson; (RW) Rolen.

June 26/At Dundas

Dundas Dukes 6, Faribault Lakers 0

Legion baseball

June 27/At Eastview

Northfield 103 001 0 — 5 7 0

Eastview 011 006 X — 8 9 1

June 25/At Northfield

Rosemount 000 020 0 — 2 2 1

Northfield 000 236 X — 11 12 1

WP: Johnson.

VFW baseball

June 29/At Winona

Northfield 013 017 — 12 14 1

Winona 000 002 — 2 4 2

WP: Blundred.

June 29/At Winona

Northfield 141 5 — 11 9 1

Winona 001 0 — 1 2 0

WP: Viskocil.

June 26/At Waseca

Northfield 810 41 — 14 8 1

Waseca 000 00 — 0 2 1

WP: Stepka.

Youth soccer

U19 boys soccer

Northfield 4, North East U 1

Northfield 3, MN Rush 1

U17 girls soccer

Waseca 5, Northfield 4

Waseca 2, Northfield 0

U16 girls soccer

New Ulm Area 3, Northfield 0

Northfield 5, KMYSA 4

Northfield 1, New Prague 1

U15 boys soccer

Austin 5, Northfield 1

New Prague 2, Northfield 0

Hastings 4, Northfield 2

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

