MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are declining to match an offer sheet to guard Tyus Jones, clearing the way for him to join the Memphis Grizzlies.
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas issued a statement late Tuesday saying, "We sincerely thank Tyus for his contributions on the court and Tyus and the entire Jones family for their genuine impact on the Twin Cities community." Rosas adds, "We wish them nothing but the best in Memphis."
ESPN had reported that Jones and the Grizzlies had agreed to a three-year offer sheet worth $28 million.
The 23-year-old Jones averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 22.9 minutes for the Timberwolves this past season.
The 6-foot-2 Jones had spent his entire four-year NBA career with the Timberwolves. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected him out of Duke with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 draft but immediately traded him to Minnesota.
Jones, an Apple Valley native, will likely assume another backup role with the Grizzlies as the franchise drafted highly-touted point guard Ja Morant second overall in the NBA Draft last month.
Though a tad undersized, Jones has found a niche in the NBA by emerging as a pass-first guard with high level instincts. For his career, he is averaging 3.3 assists against just 0.7 turnovers per game. He also shoots above 80% from the free throw line and is an above-average shooter from deep.
The move saves Minnesota roughly $9.3 million in cap space, but leaves them without one of the premier backup point guards in the league.
The Wolves recently signed Shabazz Napier, who has has appeared in 289 career games (24 starts) with Miami, Orlando, Portland and Brooklyn posting averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting just 39.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point line. The 6-1 guard enjoyed his best NBA season in 2018-19 as Napier saw action in 56 games, averaging a career-high 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and a career-best 2.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest.
Jones came into the NBA the same year as now former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.