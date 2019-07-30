The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 31
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
FHS class of 63 picnic lunch-- 12 p.m., South Alexander Park, 7th Ave. NW, Faribault. We will grill burgers. Bring a dish to share. Spouses/guests invited. For more information, call Char at 507-334-5738
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Family Night on Virtues Trail-- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Park, 401 Heritage Pl., Faribault. All ages welcome to enjoy free music, art projects, storytelling and games with a virtues theme.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Aug 1
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Faribault Senior High School class of 1965-- 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. All classmates and their spouses/guests are welcome to attend the monthly get-together. Invite others who may not have email or get the newspaper.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
1950s Sock Hop-- 4:30-6:30 p.m., New Perspective Senior Living, 828 1st St. NW, Faribault. Residents, families, friends invited to celebrate New Perspective's 20th anniversary. Burger baskets, snow cones, live entertainment by Robert Bozaich, silent auction.
Book Buds-- 4:30-5 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together. Registration is not required. Drop in as you are able. 507-334-2089.
Friday, Aug 2
American Legion Steak Supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 4-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Aug 3
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group-- 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Paws, Claws and Outlaws Rally-- 9 a.m., Dawn's Corner Bar, Dundas. $25 per person/classic car. Each vehicle also receives a T-shirt. Route will stop at 4 locations: Warsaw, Lexington, Elko/New Market, Dundas. Proceeds benefit Prairie's Edge Humane Society.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. rbnc.org.
"This Good Earth" - Monthly Natural Textile Dying Series-- 1-5 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue N., Faribault. Through September 2019, in The Paradise Center for the Arts textile lab. $40/month or $350 for all ten. Supply fee $5-$20/month. Paradise Center for the Arts, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Sunday, Aug 4
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Aug 5
Faribault Class of 1948-- 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Aug 6
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrot coins, cranberries, relishes, assorted desserts
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 12-6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Story Time-- 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.