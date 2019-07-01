After a fast offensive finish to a tournament up in Ely the week prior, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Post 78 American Legion team couldn’t heat up the bats Tuesday, June 25 vs. Goodhue, Bellechester Post 598.
Goodhue won by scores of 7-2 and 6-0.
Thursday’s home doubleheader vs. Randolph was moved to 5 p.m. July 9 in Wanamingo. Randolph will be a tough opponent as its high school team qualified for its first ever state tournament in Class A.
The spirits brightened for K-W after Tuesday’s games by celebrating successes from the high school season.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher and first baseman Owen Hilke was named team most valuable player and also was recognized as a member of the all-Hiawatha Valley League and all-Section 2AA teams.
Senior pitcher/first baseman Tyler Ryan was also all-conference.
Junior outfielder Garrett Grove joined Hilke on the all-section team. In the playoffs, Hilke had two doubles and RBI at the plate and allowed one run in a complete game win at Cannon Falls.
Grove went 3-for-9 with a double and two RBIs in the playoffs.
Hilke and Ryan were named to the Faribault Daily News all-area baseball team. The area includes Faribault, Bethlehem Academy, K-W and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Senior Colin Sviggum was named to the honorable mention team.
Post 78’s game Monday at home vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville was moved to Plainview due to wet field conditions.
K-W was also at home vs. Cannon Falls Tuesday night after the Kenyon Leader went to press.
Five games remain on the regular season schedule before the postseason begins July 18.
Next is the final road game 6:30 p.m July 8 at Cannon Falls. The next home date is the rescheduled doubleheader vs. Randolph.