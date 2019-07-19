The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, July 20
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Raising Monarch Butterflies-- 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Experience how to help out the Monarch population by learning how to raise them. Learn what they eat, where to find them, and how to be successful at raising an egg into a butterfly. Spend some time outside looking for monarch eggs, caterpillars and butterflies. $5/person; $15/family (Free for members). rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Christmas in July-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Gently used Christmas items. Also includes light lunch and clothing from Wednesday Wear collection.
Sunday, July 21
Front Line Honors Ceremony-- 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, July 22
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
U.S. Rep Jim Hagedorn town hall-- 6:30-8 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Steele County attendees who present valid government-issued identification will receive priority to ask questions. Questions from other 1st District county residents will be addressed as time permits. Signs and literature for disbursement will not be permitted.
Tuesday, July 23
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, relishes, pudding.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Free Sports Physicals-- 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW, Faribault. For uninsured athletes, via HealthFinders. Available during schedule pick-up day. If a parent is not able to be present, send signed note with permission to be seen. Call 507-323-8100.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Story Time-- 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, July 24
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Disabled American Veterans-- 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.
Big Night Out at 10,000 Drops and Corks and Pints-- 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops/Corks & Pints, 28 4th St NE, Faribault, MN 5502, Faribault. Come hang out with friends and connect with the Big Brothers Big Sisters community. Everyone (21+) is invited and will get one free drink. Pizzeria 201 will also provide pizza for purchase. Megan Horton, megan@bbbsofsouthernmn.org, 507-414-0308. bbbsofsouthernmn.org/.
Thursday, July 25
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Book Buds-- 4:30-5 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together. Registration is not required. Drop in as you are able. 507-334-2089.
Mindful Moments-- 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
River Bend Nature Center Annual Meeting-- 6-7:15 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. River Bend will release its 2018 annual report, and members will elect candidates to the board of directors, vote on bylaw changes, and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org if you plan to attend.
Friday, July 26
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Homeschool Day: Bon Voyage!-- 12 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. River Bend offers a monthly science program designed for homeschool families. Classes designed to provide students with an enriching hands-on experience to supplement their science lessons. Animal Migration (ages 3-7) 9:30-11 a.m. Voyageurs and the Fur Trade (ages 8-14) 9:30-11 a.m. Canoeing & Yard Games (ages 6-14) 12-2 p.m. Pre-registration is required. $8. rbnc.org/homeschool.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Camp Faribo, 21851 Bagley Ave., Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.