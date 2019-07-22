Owatonna Police Department
July 11
Theft • At 6:52 a.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Hoffman Dr. NW.
Vandalism • At 9:06 a.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on 3rd Ave. NW.
Shoplifter • At 9:11 a.m. the police responded to a Shoplifter report on Cabela Dr. NW.
Child Protection • At 9:38 a.m. the police responded to a Child Protection report on Pine Ave. NE.
Theft of Vehicle • At 11:25 a.m. the police responded to a Theft of Vehicle report on Bridge St. W.
Theft • At 11:26 a.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Locust Ave. NE.
Theft from Vehicle • At 12:41 p.m. the police responded to a Theft from Vehicle report on 22nd St. SE.
Found Property • At 1:07 p.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Pearl St. E.
Paper Service • At 2:29 p.m. the police responded to a Paper Service report on 12th St. SE.
Warrant Activity • At 3:15 p.m. the police responded to a Warrant Activity report on Agnes St. E. that ended in an arrest.
Theft • At 3:34 p.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Mosher Ave. SW.
Assist Other Agency • At 5:32 p.m. the police responded to an Assist Other Agency report on 26th St. NW.
Theft from Vehicle • At 8:04 p.m. the police responded to a Theft from Vehicle report on Bridge St. W.
Traffic Stop • At 10:38 p.m. the police responded to a Traffic Stop report on Cedar Ave. N. and Fremont St. E.
Accident • At 11:14 p.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Mossy Creek Dr. NE.
July 12
Drug Activity • At 12:01 a.m. the police responded to a Drug Activity report on School St. W.
Death Investigation • At 9:02 a.m. the police responded to a Death Investigation report on Rose St. W.
Trespasser • At 9:33 a.m. the police responded to a Trespasser report on Main St. E.
Theft • At 10:45 a.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Wildflower Dr. NE.
Restraining Order Violation • At 12:05 p.m. the police responded to a Restraining Order Violation report on Oak Ave. S.
Paper Service • At 3:29 p.m. the police responded to a Paper Service report on Cedar Ae. S.
Assist Other Agency • At 9:11 p.m. the police responded to an Assist Other Agency report on Riverside Ave. NW. that ended in an arrest.
July 13
Mental Health Crisis • At 1:36 a.m. the police responded to a Mental Health Crisis report on Bridge St. W.
Escort • At 12:34 p.m. the police responded to an Escort report on Cedar Ave. S.
Found Property • At 12:44 p.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Pearl St. E.
Theft • At 3:43 p.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Lincoln Ave. S.
Found Property • At 4:12 p.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Pearl St. E.
Traffic Stop • At 6:21 p.m. the police responded to a Traffic Stop report on Cedar Ave. N. and Nature Valley Pl. NW. that ended in an arrest.
Park Check • At 10:17 p.m. the police responded to a Park Check report on 24th St. NE.
July 14
DWI • At 1:23 a.m. the police responded to a DWI report on Bridge St. W. that ended in an arrest.
Threats Complaint • At 9:48 a.m. the police responded to a Threats Complaint report on Adams Ave. NW.
Found Property • At 10:39 a.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Allan Ave. SW.
Assist Other Agency • At 1:57 p.m. the police responded to an Assist Other Agency report on Bridge St. W.
Theft • At 4:07 p.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Park Dr. NW.
Traffic Stop • At 5:30 p.m. the police responded to a Traffic Stop report on Oak Ave. N. and North St. W.
July 15
Theft • At 3:42 a.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Clark Dr. NW.
Vandalism • At 9:12 a.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on Cedar Ave. N.
Found Property • At 9:34 a.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Cedar Ave. S.
Identity Theft • At 1:57 p.m. the police responded to an Identity Theft report on Bridge St. W.
Restraining Order Violation • At 2:49 p.m. the police responded to a Restraining Order Violation report on El Dorado Ln. SE.
Mental Health Crisis • At 5:41 p.m. the police responded to a Mental Health Crisis report on Paris Pl. SE.
Accident • At 8:44 p.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Cedar Valley Dr. NW.
Accident • At 9:21 p.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Frontage Rd. W.
July 16
Information •At 6:07 a.m. the police responded to an Information report on Oakview Dr. NW/Dane Rd. NE.
Missing Person • At 8:56 a.m. the police responded to a Missing Person report on Bridge St. W.
Found Property • At 9:21 a.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Main St. E.
Fraud • At 10:16 a.m. the police responded to a Fraud report on Oak Ave. S.
Fraud • At 1:11 p.m. the police responded to a Fraud report on Bridge St. W.
Restraining Order Violation • At 1:17 p.m. the police responded to a Restraining Order Violation report on Hartle Ave. SE.
Fraud • At 2:09 p.m. the police responded to a Fraud report on Pearl St. E.
Found Property • At 2:28 p.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Adams Ave. NW.
Other/Misc. Incident • At 3:15 p.m. the police responded to an Other/Misc. Incident report on Pearl St. E.
Property Damage/Vandalism • At 10:00 p.m. the police responded to a Property Damage/Vandalism report on Main St. E./School St. E.
Traffic Stop • At 10:14 p.m. the police responded to a Traffic Stop report on Rice Lake St. E./Willow Ave. NE.
July 17
Property Damage/Vandalism • At 12:55 a.m. the police responded to Property Damage/Vandalism report on Cedar Ave. S.
Found Property • At 6:54 a.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Walnut Ave. S.
Property Damage/Vandalism • At 9:04 a.m. the police responded to a Property Damage/Vandalism report on Clark Dr. NW.
Theft • At 10:05 a.m. the police responded to a Theft report on Birch Ave. NE./Rose St. E.
Threats Complaint • At 10:14 a.m. the police responded to a Threats Complaint on Pearl St. E.
Child Abuse/Protection • At 10:21 a.m. the police responded to a Child Abuse/Protection report on Mineral Springs Pkwy. NE.
Theft – Shoplifting • At 11:50 a.m. the police responded to a Theft – Shoplifting report on Bridge St. W.
Domestic • At 4:57 p.m. the police responded to a Domestic report on Rose St. E.
Found Property • At 7:45 p.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Phelps St. E.
Steele County Sheriff’s Office
July 11
Theft of Vehicle • At 9:27 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft of Vehicle report on Lemond Rd., Owatonna Township.
MN Duty Officer • At 6:42 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an MN Duty Officer report on Main St. S., Medford Township.
July 12
Jail Incident • At 1:49 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW.
Theft • At 6:06 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft report on Riverview Ct., Medford.
Theft • At 11:47 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft report on Central Ave. W., Medford.
Transport • At 7:52 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Pearl St. E.
Animal Cruelty • At 9:34 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Animal Cruelty report on 66th St. NW., Medford Township.
July 13
Jail Incident • At 8:34 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
July 14
Jail Incident • At 9:50 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Theft • At 7:37 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft report on 102nd Ave. SW. and Highway 30 W., Berlin Township.
DWI • At 10:10 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a DWI report on 38th St. SE., Havana Township that ended in an arrest.
Transport • At 11:27 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Pearl St. E.
July 15
Transport • At 7:47 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Other Incident • At 8:25 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Other Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Animal • At 10:23 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Animal report on County Rd. 45 N., Clinton Falls Township.
DWI • At 10:31 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a DWI report on 93rd St. SW
July 16
Jail Incident • At 3:37 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Transport • At 8:31 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Transport • At 9:44 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Jail Incident • At 2:31 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Recovered Property • At 4:09 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Recovered Property report on 52nd Ave. NW./30th St. NW., Deerfield Township.
MN Duty Officer • At 5:26 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a MN Duty Officer report on County Road 45 N., Medford.
MN Duty Officer • At 8:21 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a MN Duty Officer report on Central Ave. W./Main St. S., Medford.
July 17
Traffic Stop • At 6:46 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Traffic Stop report on Frontage Rd. E./69th St. NW., Medford Township.
Transport • At 8:05 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Jail Incident • At 8:51 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Traffic Stop • At 9:31 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Traffic Stop report on Highway 14 W., Meriden Township.
Burglary • At 4:46 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Burglary report on County Road 45 N., Clinton Falls Township.
Traffic Stop • At 9:33 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Traffic Stop report on 21st Ave. NW./County Road 45 N., Clinton Falls Township.
Jail Incident • At 10:49 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie Police Department
July 11
Child Protection • At 9:44 a.m. the Blooming Prairie Police Department responded to a Child Protection report on 4th Ave. NE.
July 17
Fraud • At 5:59 p.m. the Blooming Prairie Police Department responded to a Fraud report on 3rd St. SE.