MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There is hardly a team that deserves or desires this All-Star week more than the Minnesota Twins, whose powerful performance over the first half of the season was one of the biggest surprises in baseball. The Twins could take the break as a symbolic reward for consecutive residence in first place in the American League Central since April 20. They can sure use the extra rest, too, an antidote to all of the physical ailments that piled up over the last several weeks. “There’s really only one time over the course of nine months that you get to wake up two days in a row and do whatever you want,” rookie manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday. “And there’s something to that. So I’m sure it’ll be a good feeling for everyone to take a little break, choose what you’re going to do and who you’re going to hang out with and what coffee you’re going to drink, and that’s it.” Fueled by the highest-scoring offense in the major leagues , the Twins (56-33) are on pace for more than 100 wins. They have reached that mark only once, in 1965, when they went to the World Series. With 166 home runs, they’ve already matched their 2018 total and set an all-time, pre-All-Star break major league record. Their .497 slugging percentage would be the best in history if it can stand up for the whole season. They lead three-time defending division champion Cleveland by 5½ games. The darker view is that the Indians have sliced six games off their division deficit since June 3. The Twins still had an 11-game edge on June 15, but the Indians have won 16 of the last 21 games — including six straight. The two teams open a three-game series Friday in Cleveland. “Perspective is a big thing in trying not to hang on every loss, hang on every win, and trying to remain consistent,” starting pitcher Kyle Gibson said. “I think everyone is going to enjoy their break and show up to Cleveland ready to go.” Most of them, at least. First baseman C.J. Cron was the latest regular to land on the injured list, with inflammation in his right thumb. Nine of Minnesota’s 13 most-used position players have been on the injured list, a depletion that contributed to the mediocre 9-10 record since June 15. Left fielder Eddie Rosario, who had a strong case for the All-Star game before his sprained left ankle sidelined him on June 26, will be expected back to face the Indians. Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who did make the All-Star team, ought to be ready for his next turn after having a start skipped due to blister on his right middle finger. “If we thought we were going to win the division by 20 games and go ahead by however many you say and then never look back, we’re probably kidding ourselves,” Baldelli said. “We’re optimistic. We expect to win every day. But you have to know that there are good teams in this league, and whether we’re talking about the Indians or any other team, you have to expect that you’re going to deal with adversity.” Fans of the Twins fondly remember the surge in 2006 to overcome deficits in the division race of 12 games on July 15 and 10½ games on Aug. 7. The 2003 team was 7½ games behind at the break before rallying to win the AL Central. Clearly, the current lead on Cleveland leaves little room for comfort, even if the Twins would have taken it without hesitation if offered in spring training. “They are probably becoming the team that everybody thought they were going to be,” Gibson said. The Twins will return on July 16 to Target Field, where they’ve sold out seven games this year after totaling three sellouts over the last three seasons. “We’ve got to stay focused and go home and enjoy these four days with our families,” starting pitcher Martín Pérez said, “and come back in the second half and do our jobs and win.”
A thwarted comeback and a walk-off win defined the Faribault Lakers’ weekend.
Faribault (10-13, 9-10 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) dropped 7-4 Saturday afternoon at the St. Patrick Irish (16-5, 14-4 DRS), only to bounce back Sunday with a 3-2 ninth-inning win at home against the Shakopee Coyotes (6-11, 5-13 DRS).
St. Patrick won its fourth of now five wins in a row by getting out to a 2-0 lead in the second and never letting it go.
The Irish outhit the Lakers 14-10 and overcame two errors. Faribault made one.
The Lakers scored two in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Irish responded with two of their own in the sixth to force out Faribault starter Egan Bonde.
The Dylans led the way for Faribault. Dylan O’Neil and Dylan Valentyn each had two hits with a double apiece.
Phillip Garcia picked up the win for St. Patrick in 5⅔ innings of work. He allowed eight hits and three runs, all earned.
Faribault and St. Patrick split the regular season series. St. Patrick remains in second place in the league and Faribault is sixth.
Joey Grote had the hot bat Sunday.
He went 4-for-4 and gave Faribault a 1-0 lead in the first on a triple that scored Matt Lane.
In the second, Kyle Murphy drove in a run on a groundout to push it to 2-0.
Lane was on the mound and made that lead hold up through six innings. The righty had two 1-2-3 innings in that span but had to work out of two runners on and one out in the sixth.
Shakopee pieced together a couple runs in the seventh. One scored on a wild pitch and the other on an RBI groundout.
Faribault put a runner on the seventh and eighth but ultimately needed last-minute heroics from Valentyn.
The frame began with Mitch Johnson getting hit by a pitch by a new Shakopee reliever. Johnson’s sacrifice would pay off by crossing the plate for the game-winner.
Grote singled with one out to continue his strong showing. An infield fly brought up Valentyn whose single to left scored Johnson from second base.
Faribault improved to 3-3 in one-run games this season.
These two teams will meet July 17 in Shakopee.
Next for the Lakers is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against the Union Hill Bulldogs (6-16, 4-13 DRS). Union Hill won the first meeting 6-1 May 5 in Union Hill. The Bulldogs were at home vs. New Prague Monday night.
St. Patrick Irish 7, Faribault Lakers 4
F — 000 102 001
S — 020 220 10X
Faribault batting — Dylan O’Neil 2-4, R, RBI, 2B; Dylan Valentyn 2-4, 2B, BB; Jake Stocker 1-3, R, BB, HBP; Joey Grote 1-4, RBI; Kyle Murphy 1-4, R, BB; Adam Kline 1-4, R, HBP; Chris Reuvers 0-4, RBI
Faribault pitching — Egan Bonde (L) 5IP-11H-4ER-6R-1BB-0K, Grote 3IP-3H-1ER-1R-2BB-1K
Faribault Lakers 3, Shakopee Coyotes 2
S — 000 000 200
F — 110 000 001
Faribault batting — Grote 4-4, RBI, 3B; Valentyn 1-4, RBI; Helgeson 1-4, R; Matt Lane 1-4, R; Murphy 0-2, RBI, BB; Mitch Johnson 0-3, R
Faribault pitching — Lane 8IP-6H-2ER-2R-2BB-8K, Grote (W) 1IP-1H-0ER-0R-BB-2K
The Waterville Indians are inching closer to an unbeaten 13/60 League season with the league title clinched.
Waterville (21-1, 14-0 13/60) won its 20th and 21st straight games over the weekend, winning 7-0 Saturday at the Eagle Lake Expos (7-12, 7-9 13/60) and 17-1 in seven innings Sunday vs. the Cleveland Spiders (0-12 13/60).
The MLB held its home run derby Monday. If the 13/60 League had one, Ben Boran would be Waterville’s nominee. He hit his ninth homer in 94 plate appearances season with a three-run shot against Eagle Lake.
Waterville completed the season sweep of EL by an 18-1 aggregate.
A 10-run third inning highlighted Sunday afternoon’s mercy rule win.
Dalton Grose did not allow a hit in four innings for the win. Eleven batters combiend for 16 hits.
Waterville next hosts the Minnesota Lake Royals 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Waterville won 4-0 June 5 at Minnesota Lake (8-5 13/60) in the first matchup.
Waterville Indians 7, Eagle Lake Expos 0
W — 310 200 100
E — 000 000 000
Waterville batting — Sam Stier 4-5, R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3 SB; Nolan Grose 3-4, R, 2B; Nate Lee 2-4, SB; Riley Schultz 1-4, R, SB; Ben Boran 1-5, R, 3 RBI, HR; Ty Kaus 1-5, R; Tommy Gannon 0-2, R, 2 BB; Thomas Hiller 0-3, RBI; Shane Sellner 0-4, R, HBP
Waterville pitching — Luke Sellner 2IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-2K-22P, Stier (W) 6IP-2H-0ER-0R-1BB-4K-86P, Troy Stehr 1IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-0K-8P
Waterville Indians 17, Cleveland Spiders 1 (7 innings)
C — 000 100 0XX
W — 12(10) 220 XXX
Waterville batting — Lee 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B, SB; S. Sellner 2-2, RBI, SB; Mac Lemcke 2-2, 2 R, 2 2B; Boran 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B, HBP; Kollin Rients 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Schultz 1-1, R, RBI, BB, SB; Stehr 1-1, R; Dalton Grose 1-2, 2 R, BB, 2B; Stier 1-2, 2 RBI, SB; N. Grose 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Gannon 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB; Bladyn Bartelt 0-0, R, RBI, 2 BB; Rich Rients 0-1, RBI; Tucker Rients 0-2, R
Waterville pitching — D. Grose (W) 4IP-0H-0ER-1R-5BB-9K-73P, R. Rients 3IP-3H-0ER-0R-0BB-3K-36P
Morries fighting for second place
Waterville is running away with the 13/60 League title, but there’s a tight race for second. Morristown is in the mix at 8-6 in the league and in fourth place.
The Morries dropped from third entering Sunday after a 13-1 loss at the St. Clair Wood Ducks (9-6, 8-5 13/16). Morristown beat St. Clair 7-2 earlier in the season, only for the Wood Ducks to hand the Morries their most lopsided loss of the season.
The Morries next play their second of four road games in a row 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against another neighbor in the standings, the Blue Earth Pirates (9-8, 9-4 13/60). Morristown also closes the season against bottom-feeders Janesville and Cleveland sandwiching a game vs. top-half team Wells.
Jacks come up Aces
Fitting that the Owatonna Aces were held to a single run.
That’s all Sam Roosen allowed for the Wanamingo Jacks (15-3, 7-3 Twin Rivers League) in eight innings of work in a 7-1 win Sunday at Owatonna (6-9, 3-5 Twin Rivers).
Roosen was on the hook for a loss before Wanamingo erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the seventh inning and four in the eighth.
Alex Roosen led with three hits as Wanamingo outhit Owatonna 11-8.
The Jacks pick up the season sweep after winning 6-2 June 9 in Wanamingo.
An 11-game win streak is on the line 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waseca Braves (2-9, 1-7 Twin Rivers) for the first of two games in five days.
Wanamingo Jacks 7, Owatonna Aces 1
W — 000 000 340
O — 010 000 000
Wanamingo batting — Alex Roosen 3-5, RBI, 2B; Eric Swiggum 2-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 B; Andrew Anfinson 2-5, R; Aaron Holmes 1-3, R, BB; Sam Roosen 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3B, BB; Gavin Roosen 1-5, 2 R; Brady Anfinson 1-5; Owen Hilke 0-0, BB; Peder Sviggum 0-4, BB
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 8IP-7H-1ER-1R-0BB-8K, A. Roosen 1IP-1H-0ER-0BB-2K