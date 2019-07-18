CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander's first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1.

The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland's game against Detroit on Wednesday.

Kluber remains on the 60-day injured list and is several weeks away from potentially beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Once trailing by 11 games, the Indians are withing 5.0 games of the Twins in the Central Division as of Thursday afternoon.

