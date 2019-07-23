The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 24
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
SEMCAC Senior Dining-- 11:30 a.m. Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Thursday, July 25
River Bend Nature Center Annual Meeting-- 6-7:15 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org if you plan to attend.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, July 26
Homeschool Day: Bon Voyage!-- 12 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. River Bend offers a monthly science program designed for homeschool families. Pre-registration is required. $8. rbnc.org/homeschool.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Kenyon Senior Living Golf Tournament-- 11 a.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon.
Saturday, July 27
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Hike and Hygge-- 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join for an easy group hike around River Bend with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave — warm drinks, unhurried conversation, or a good book. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Backyard Bash-- 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., 17 acts ranging from acoustic to rock music. Organizers request a $5 donation at the door to pay the bands. On 25 acres at 15374 Latopp Court, just north of Nerstrand.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, July 28
150th Anniversary of Wanamingo Lutheran Church-- 9 a.m., Wanamingo Lutheran Church, 130 3rd St. W., Wanamingo. Worship at 9 a.m. with Bishop Steve Delzer of the Southeast MN Synod ELCA. Catered brunch and group picture to follow, with dedicated of newly installed fence at cemetery and brief memorial service. 507-824-2457, wanamingolutheran@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, July 29
Adult Book Group 1-- 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, July 30
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club-- 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.