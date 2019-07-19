Tom Pleschourt, age 65 of Northfield, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, northfieldfuneral.com.
Tom Pleschourt
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Faribault man's bail set at $1 million after 2 arrests in a week
- More than 400 sexual assaults reported on MN campuses; Gustavus fourth most in 2017
- Stolen truck leads to charges for roommates
- Elysian man charged with drug sale, stolen property, illegal firearm
- Determined Faribault woman pushes past obstacles to earn diploma
- Legion selling Whiskey River building; new owners plan sports bar
- World's largest steam locomotive arrives July 17 in Northfield
- 1 driver killed, another seriously injured in early morning crash
- John Joseph Glynn
- Friends, family organize benefit to raise funds and awareness in wake of teen's suicide
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
Around the Web
- By the numbers: Iowa ranks 16th best for police officers
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R: New Spektrum exterior paint palette offers an astonishing 40 custom-blend color choices
- Justin Baldoni hopes his kids get his sense of humour
- Rep. Steve King: 'I don't have any doubt' Vander Plaats endorsement of Randy Feenstra is political payback
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.