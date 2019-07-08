AUSTIN, Minn. — A relic of history and a reminder of where our country has been was saved at American Legion Post 91 in Austin.
Roland Hanson, commander of the American Legion in Austin, sees about 2,000 flags each year during flag retirement ceremonies on Flag Day and Memorial Day. This year on Flag Day, Hanson made a very special find, a 48-star flag.
When Hanson was looking through the tub of flags, he found one that was still attached to a 2-foot staff, and when he pulled it out, he saw that it was even more special.
"I went to hold it up and I could see that it had six stars down and eight stars across," Hanson said.
He showed the flag to the Scouts who were helping fold the flags to give them a proper retirement and asked them what they thought was wrong with the flag.
"They said, 'It looks too good to burn,'" recalled Hanson. "And I said, 'Yes, it is, do you know anything else about it?'"
The Scouts were unable to tell him, so he told them, "Count the stars, its got 48 stars."
The 48 star flag served as the official flag for the United States after the addition of New Mexico and Arizona in 1912 until Alaska became a state in 1959 and the 49 star flag was the official flag for a year. The only other flag to be used longer is the current flag, which is going on its 59th year as the official flag.
Hanson has found one other 48-star flag since the flag was replaced.
"This one meant so much more to me because it was affiliated with the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts," Hanson said. He was proud to be able to teach the Scouts and their parents about a flag he had grown up with.
"I myself am at an age where I pledged allegiance to the 48-star flag many times at school," said Hanson, who is 73.
Hanson plans on giving the flag to the Mower County Historical Society to preserve it after he finds the bottom half of the staff.
The staff that he found the flag attached to is an original staff that was used to fly it above the chalkboard at schools, and even has the metal ball, called a truck, still attached. Hanson has friends who worked in the Austin county school district, and he hopes that one of them will be able to find the rest of the antique staff.
While Hanson does not know why somebody brought in the 48-star flag to be retired, he is glad that they did the correct thing and brought it to the American Legion.
"I take my hat off for the people who did bring it in for the correct retirement instead of throwing it in a dumpster, or worse yet, in some road ditch," Hanson said about the special flag.
Every year the VFW and American Legion hold flag retirement ceremonies to properly destroy flags that are too worn to be flown. The American Legion in Austin is no stranger to interesting flags.
Every year for the past four years, Hanson has helped retire the massive flags that fly outside of Perkins restaurants. The process takes four people and requires the flag to be cut into seven pieces to make sure it is retired with dignity.
With the Fourth of July having just passed, Hanson feels that it is a great time to review flag etiquette. A few reminders are that the flag should never touch the ground or be worn as apparel.
"I’m very, very grateful for that flag," he said. "It means the freedom we achieve right now is because we started with the 48 stars and moved up to 49 and 50, and I hope that everyone respects the flag like I do."