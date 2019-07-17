Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Jul 18
Men's Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at Belgrade Ave. United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St., North Mankato.
Friday, Jul 19
Habitat's 17th Annual Golf Tournament• 12 p.m., North Links, 41553 520th St., North Mankato. Call Dawn at 507-388-2081 extension 4 for additional information on registering or sponsoring a team.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Sunday, Jul 21
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jul 22
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors' Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Jul 23
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
Memory Café• 10-11 a.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St., St. peter. Room 215. A social gathering for people experiencing memory loss and their care companions. Light snacks, beverages, games and activities are provided.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Jul 24
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Minnesota River Canoe Paddle• 5-8 p.m., at Seven Mile Creek, St. Peter. Paddle in a 3-person canoe from Seven Mile Creek boat landing to Riverside Park/Mill Pond in St. Peter. The 5.5 mile trip may include a break on a sandbar, eagle sightings and more! Register at the Recreation Office.
Thursday, Jul 25
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Dr. & Traverse Rd., St. Peter.
Book Talk - The Relentless Business of Treaties• 7 p.m., at Treaty Site Historical Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Cost $5., free for NCHS members. Questions call 507-934-2160.