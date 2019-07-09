The Faribault Post 43 American Legion baseball team fell 12-0 to Sleepy Eye Post 7 Monday night at Bell Field.
It was Post 43’s eighth loss in a row to drop to 3-11 overall. Sleepy Eye moved to 8-6.
Faribault hosted Mankato East 7 p.m. Tuesday barring inclement weather. It has a doubleheader 6 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lake as the regular season begins to wind down.
Post 43 will look to get its bats going as it’s averaging two runs per game over the last five.
Sleepy Eye 12, Faribault 0 (5 innings)
S — 621 30X X
F — 000 00X X
Faribault batting — Jack Jandro 1-2, 2B; Josh Oathoudt 1-2; Zach Van Thomme 1-2; Noah Murphy 1-3; Kipp Bonde 0-1, BB; Jake Dolter 0-1, BB
Faribault pitching — Blake Borwege (L) ⅔IP-2H-4ER-4R-2BB-1K-31P, Dolter 4IP-7H-3ER-6R-3BB-1K-67P
Felled by the Falls
The Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion Post 78 baseball team was vanquished by Cannon Falls Monday in Wanamingo.
After K-W won the last two meetings between the spring and summer seasons, CF won 11-0.
K-W began to hit the ball better late in the game but was unable to cash in for runs.
Tuesday’s home doubleheader against Randolph completed after press time.
The regular season finishes in Wanamingo as K-W hosts Pine Island 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Monday vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
The postseason begins July 18.
All-Big 9 Girls Golf
The Faribault Daily News ran the Big 9 Conference all-conference teams on June 28. The girls golf teams were not available at press time but are listed below.
Faribault was led by Rachel Bostwick who narrowly missed all-conference consideration.
- Leah Herzog, Red Wing, 71.1 scoring average
- Sophia Yeomans, Red Wing, 73.3
- Molly Stevens, Northfield, 75.6
- Morgan Sammon, Rochester John Marshall, 90.5
- Shelby Leitz, Rochester Century, 91
- Ava Bremseth, Red Wing, 91.8
- Anna Nesseth, Northfield, 92.2
- Paige Steenblock, Northfield, 92.5
- Maren Aikens, Rochester John Marshall, 93
- Sydney Noel, Northfield, 93.5
- Hannah Selig, Rochester John Marshall, 93.7
- Tori Johnson, Rochester Century, 94.5
- Sydney Flack, Red Wing, 96
- Marissa Borkowski, Winona, 96.1