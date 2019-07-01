Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.