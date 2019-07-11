The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, July 12
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tuey Wilson, comic stunt juggler-- 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Two shows: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The afternoon show will be ASL-interpreted.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids-- 7 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Stage adaptation of the Disney classic featuring 26 local children and youth. $8 adults, $4 students, $20. Family pass (2 adults, 2 students). Sunday matinee is ASL-interpreted.
"The Little Mermaid Jr."-- 7 p.m., Medford School Auditorium, 750 Second Ave. SE. Medford Community Education Summer Theatre. $5 at the door.
Movie Night at the Faribault Aquatic Center-- 8 p.m., Faribault Family Aquatic Center. Free swim until dark (approximately 9:30 p.m.) and showing of the movie "Sing." Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to lounge in the pool chairs while watching the movie on the 12x20 inflatable screen. The concession stand will be open for popcorn and refreshments.
Saturday, July 13
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center through our Windows on the Wild viewing area. Join a naturalist for an optional bird hike at 10 a.m. Binoculars and field guides are available for use. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Stewardship Days: Persnickety Parsnip-- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Help River Bend staff pull and clip the seed heads of wild parsnip. Ages 16+, must wear pants, closed toed shoes, long sleeve shirt and gloves. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle-- 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Pleasant Manor Senior Community open house-- 2-4 p.m., Celebrates its 55th anniversary with an open house. Entertainment, refreshments and prizes. The community is invited to attend.
Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids-- 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Stage adaptation of the Disney classic featuring 26 local children and youth. $8 adults, $4 students, $20. Family pass (2 adults, 2 students). Matinee is ASL-interpreted.
Nerstrand Fireman's Dance and Hog Roast-- 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Nerstrand Meats hog roast meal served 5-7:30 p.m.; street dance 8-12 with music by Smokescreen. All ages; under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Proceeds support Nerstrand Fire.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye dinner-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
"The Little Mermaid Jr."-- 7 p.m., Medford School Auditorium, 750 Second Ave. SE. Medford Community Education Summer Theatre. $5 at the door.
Sunday, July 14
Stewardship Days: Persnickety Parsnip-- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Help River Bend staff pull and clip the seed heads of wild parsnip. Must wear pants, closed toed shoes, long sleeve shirt and gloves. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Rice County Pheasants Forever Family Fun Shoot-- 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morristown Gun Club, 9525 230th St W, Morristown. Learn trap shooting or get in some practice. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909. pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4059.
Annual Garden and Landscape Tour-- 1-5 p.m., The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour hosts its annual tour, which includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens. Tickets: at the Cathedral, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon, at gardens during the tour, 1st United Bank, State Bank of Faribault and Hy-Vee. Proceeds go to preserve the historic cathedral. $10.
"The Little Mermaid Jr."-- 2 p.m., Medford School Auditorium, 750 Second Ave. SE. Medford Community Education Summer Theatre.$5 at the door.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church ice cream social-- 4-6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 404 W. Franklin St., Morristown. Barbecues, hot turkey sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, root beer floats, home-baked pies. Take-out available.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, July 15
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Cancer Support Group-- 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Administrative Conference Room. July's support group will be led by Courage Kenny Cancer Rehabilitation staff. Free; no registration required. 507-332-4721.
Tuesday, July 16
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Chicken chow mien, rice, fruit salad, relishes, cinnamon roll.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Story Time-- 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Wednesday, July 17
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Rice County Ag Hall of Fame inductions-- 7:30 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Albert Batchelder, Bernard Hughes and Daniel Koester are the 2019 inductees. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m. in the beer garden.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
OWLS Lunch & Learn: Raising Monarchs-- 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Hear from naturalist Katy Anderegg about how to be successful at raising monarch butterflies. We'll discuss what supplies you need and how to get set up. $12, $10 members. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Paint a Portrait of your Pet 2.0-- 1-3 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $28/non-member $36. Email your pet photo to info@paradisecenterforthearts.org or photos will be available. Wear clothes that can get paint on them. Supply fee $10 per student. Julie Fakler, 507-332-7372.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, July 18
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Book Buds-- 4:30-5 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together. Registration is not required. Drop in as you are able. 507-334-2089.
Family Float-- 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend's fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. Children must be 30 lbs to fit in the life jackets. $20/person; $15/member. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.