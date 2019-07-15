WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Rochester Rockets VFW baseball at Northfield, 5 p.m., Northfield High School

Elko Express at Dundas Dukes, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Northfield Legion baseball at Lakeville South, 6 p.m., Lakeville South High School

Dundas Dukes at Northfield Knights, 7:30 p.m., Sechler Park

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Hampton Cardinals at Northfield Knights, 7:30 p.m., Sechler Park

Minneapolis Cobras at Dundas Dukes, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Eagan Legion baseball at Northfield, 7 p.m., Memorial Park

VFW baseball division tournament, TBD, Northfield High School

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Miesville Mudhens at Dundas Dukes, 2 p.m., Memorial Park

VFW baseball division tournament, TBD, Northfield High School

MONDAY, JULY 22

VFW baseball division tournament, TBD, Northfield High School

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Faribault senior softball at Northfield, 10 a.m., Sechler Park

