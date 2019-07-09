The Faribault High School girls hockey program is getting a name well-versed in local hockey.
On Tuesday, Mike Dietsch was named FHS' head girls hockey coach, pending school board approval.
Dietsch is a Faribault native with over 30 years of coaching experience.
He was an assistant coach from 1989-1993 with the NHL's Minnesota North Stars.
Dietsch then coached at Shattuck-St. Mary's where he won national championships in 1999 and 2001 coaching at the under-15 and under-17 levels.
His resume rounds out with a two-year stint coaching U14 hockey in Sioux Falls and in the last two years working with his son's team in the Faribault Hockey Association.
"The activities department is very excited to have Coach Dietsch join our team,” FHS activities director Keith Badger said. “His hockey resume speaks for itself and we can't wait for him to get on the ice with our girls."
Badger said three "highly qualified" candidates were interviewed in a competitive candidate pool.
He envisions Dietsch to be of value to help develop both the boys and girls programs.
Dietsch replaces Alli Miller who resigned after five seasons. The Falcons posted a 19-7 record in 2018-19 and were 75-51-3 overall.
"It was a personal decision. "Her work schedule is becoming more demanding," Badger said. "It wasn’t an easy decision for her. She was not excited to be having to be done. We're very sorry to see her go."
Dietsch was not available for comment at press time.