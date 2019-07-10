Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Jul 11
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Annual Fishing Contest• 2-3:30 p.m., at Mill Pond, St. Peter. Prizes for youngest angler, first fish, biggest fish, most unique bait, most fish and more. No registration.
Friday, Jul 12
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Sunday, Jul 14
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jul 15
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Adult Summer ReadingProgram• 2 p.m., at St. Peter Library, in the Library Meeting Room. Film, First Man (2018).
St. Peter Board of Education• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Study session agenda is at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000769.
Tuesday, Jul 16
Try Hockey for Free Clinics• 7-8 p.m., at Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. To pre-register for the event, please visitwww.tryhockeyforfree.com/9786.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Jul 17
Try Hockey for Free Clinics• 7-8 p.m., at Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. To pre-register for the event, please visitwww.tryhockeyforfree.com/9786.
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Scholarship America, 1 Scholarship Way, St. Peter.
Thursday, Jul 18
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at Belgrade Ave. United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St., North Mankato.