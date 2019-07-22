Wednesday, July 24
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Friday, July 26
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, July 27
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, July 28
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own
Nursing and Rehab Center Fundraiser• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing and Rehat Center Community Rm, 625 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Merchandise from Collective Goods, a fundraising retailer, will be available for purchase at an onsite sale.
Monday, July 29
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Tuesday, July 30
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Wednesday, July 31
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.