A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service across several southern Minnesota counties, including Waseca, Steele, Rice, Goodhue, Nicollet and Le Sueur.
The NWS issued the watch to run from 4 p.m. Monday until late. The NWS also has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday in the same southern Minnesota area.
A flash flood fatch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Those in the watch area should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Through late Monday, the NWS predicts there could be thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, including 1 to 3 inches of rain expected, with isolated amounts near 5 inches possible. Flash flooding is possible along area streams, as well as in urban and low-lying areas.
Over the next few days the added rainfall will likely lead to additional rises on area rivers, particularly the Minnesota River and its tributaries.