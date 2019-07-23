Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
July 24 — Music by Herb Sellner. Beef Roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, beets, mixed fruit cup.
July 25 — Cold plate: ham (alt: turkey), tomato/lettuce/cheese, potato salad, peach, moon cake.
July 26 — Baked fish (alt: beef patty), baked potato, peas with onions, cookie.
July 29 — Onion-smothered steak (alt: liver and onions), baked potato, California blend vegetables, fresh fruit.
July 30 — Birthday party. Sweet and sour pork, white rice, tossed salad/dressing, pea/pickle/cheese salad, fresh banana.