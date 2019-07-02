In this Sunday, June 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, bids farewell to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (AP)