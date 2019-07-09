The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 10
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
SEMCAC Senior Dining-- 11:30 a.m. daily, Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost, 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Kenyon Area Business Association-- 6:15 p.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon. Meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Thursday, July 11
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Summer Senior Festival-- 2 p.m., Faith Community Church, 305 State St. N., West Concord. All seniors are invited to sing favorite hymns and Sunday school songs led by Craig Anderson. Special music by Maurice Hargens and devotional by Pastor David Breederland. All ages welcome. Transportation available upon request; call 507-527-2245.
Barbary Coast Dixlieland Show Band-- 2 p.m., Kenyon Senior Living, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Free concert.
Adult Book Group 2-- 4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets the second Thursday of each month.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, July 12
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Minnesota Zoomobile-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon City Hall. All ages; children under 7 must be accompanied by adult or teenage caregiver.
Saturday, July 13
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Nerstrand Fireman's Dance and Hog Roast-- 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Nerstrand Meats hog roast meal served 5-7:30 p.m.; street dance 8-12 with music by Smokescreen. All ages; under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Proceeds support Nerstrand Fire.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Celebration of Life for Mayor Mike Engel-- 12 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. All are welcome for food and fellowship.
Sunday, July 14
Wanamingo Community Meal-- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, July 15
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Public Meeting for 2nd Street Improvement Project-- 5-7 p.m., Kenyon City Hall. Open house-style meeting to discuss the city's upcoming 2nd Street sanitary sewer improvement project.
Tuesday, July 16
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.