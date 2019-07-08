The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 9
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, baked potato, corn, fruit, relishes, apple crisp.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting-- 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
FHS Class of 1952 Lunch-- 11 a.m., Perkin's, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. , rr_carver@msn.com, 507-333-9556.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection-- 11:45 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Theme: "Celebrate Our Country." Buffet luncheon. Karen Rasmussen will discuss the history of a patriotic song, with May Bottke accompanying for a sing-along. Samuel Temple and Logan Ledman will give a history lesson. $10 tickets available at the door. faribaultcwc@gmail.com, 507-332-7261.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Story Time-- 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Wednesday, July 10
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Free Skin Cancer Screening-- 9:30-12:30 a.m., Tareen Dermatology, 1575 20th St. NW Suite 201, Faribault. Learn more about protection from skin cancer and obtain free screening. Registration required; call 507-497-3721. Hosted by Tareen Dermatology and Virginia Piper Cancer Institute-District One Hospital.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Holy Smoke-- 6-9 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Free outdoor music, pizza, games for children. Proceeds support local charities. This month's concert: Dr. Mike Hildebrandt with Doug Meadow.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, July 11
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Book Buds-- 4:30-5 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together. Registration is not required. Drop in as you are able. 507-334-2089.
Mindful Moments-- 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, July 12
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tuey Wilson, comic stunt juggler-- 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Two shows: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The afternoon show will be ASL-interpreted.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
"The Little Mermaid Jr."-- 7 p.m., Medford School Auditorium, 750 Second Ave. SE. Medford Community Education Summer Theatre. $5 at the door.
Saturday, July 13
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center through our Windows on the Wild viewing area. Join a naturalist for an optional bird hike at 10 a.m. Binoculars and field guides are available for use. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Stewardship Days: Persnickety Parsnip-- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Help River Bend staff pull and clip invasive wild parsnip. Ages 16+, must wear pants, closed toed shoes, long sleeve shirt and gloves. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle-- 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Pleasant Manor Senior Community open house-- 2-4 p.m., Celebrate its 55th anniversary with an open house. Entertainment, refreshments and prizes. The community is invited to attend.
Nerstrand Fireman's Dance and Hog Roast-- 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Nerstrand Meats hog roast meal served 5-7:30 p.m.; street dance 8-12 with music by Smokescreen. All ages; under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Proceeds support Nerstrand Fire.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye dinner-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
"The Little Mermaid Jr."-- 7 p.m., Medford School Auditorium, 750 Second Ave. SE. Medford Community Education Summer Theatre. $5 at the door.
Sunday, July 14
Stewardship Days: Persnickety Parsnip-- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Rice County Pheasants Forever Family Fun Shoot-- 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morristown Gun Club, 9525 230th St W, Morristown. Learn trap shooting or get in some practice. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909. pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4059.
Annual Garden and Landscape Tour-- 1-5 p.m., The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour hosts its annual tour, which includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens. Tickets: at the Cathedral, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon, at gardens during the tour, 1st United Bank, State Bank of Faribault and Hy-Vee. Proceeds go to preserve the historic cathedral. $10.
"The Little Mermaid Jr."-- 2 p.m., Medford School Auditorium, 750 Second Ave. SE. Medford Community Education Summer Theatre. $5 at the door.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, July 15
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Cancer Support Group-- 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Administrative Conference Room. July's support group will be led by Courage Kenny Cancer Rehabilitation staff. Free; no registration required. 507-332-4721.