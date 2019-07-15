The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 16
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Chicken chow mien, rice, fruit salad, relishes, cinnamon roll.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Ways of the Wahpekute Dakota-- 6 p.m., Morristown Historical Society. Presented by Jeff Jarvis and Roy Anderson.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Story Time-- 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Wednesday, July 17
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Rice County Ag Hall of Fame inductions-- 7:30 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Albert Batchelder, Bernard Hughes and Daniel Koester are the 2019 inductees. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m. in the beer garden.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
OWLS Lunch & Learn: Raising Monarchs-- 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Hear from naturalist Katy Anderegg about how to be successful at raising monarch butterflies. We'll discuss what supplies you need and how to get set up. $12, $10 members. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Paint a Portrait of your Pet 2.0-- 1-3 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $28/non-member $36. Email your pet photo to info@paradisecenterforthearts.org or photos of pets will be available. Wear clothes that can get paint on them. Supply fee $10 per student. 507-332-7372.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, July 18
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Book Buds-- 4:30-5 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together. Registration is not required. Drop in as you are able. 507-334-2089.
Family Float-- 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend's fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. Children must be 30 lbs to fit in the life jackets. $20/person; $15/member. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Friday, July 19
American Legion Ribs Supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
National Eagle Center-- 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Learn about eagle biology, ecology, natural history and cultural connections. Two programs: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Presented by a naturalist interpreter and features a live eagle ambassador. Cameras welcome. Afternoon performance will have an ASL interpreter.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn mobile office hours-- 2:30-4 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Get help with a federal issue or agency by meeting with the congressman's staff about problems with Social Security, passports, veteran benefits, USDA farm programs and more.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, July 20
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Raising Monarch Butterflies-- 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Experience how to help out the Monarch population by learning how to raise them. Learn what they eat, where to find them, and how to be successful at raising an egg into a butterfly. Spend some time outside looking for monarch eggs, caterpillars and butterflies. $5/person; $15/family (free for members). rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Christmas in July-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Gently used Christmas items. Also includes light lunch and clothing from Wednesday Wear collection.
Sunday, July 21
Front Line Honors Ceremony-- 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Jul 22
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
U.S. Rep Jim Hagedorn town hall-- 6:30-8 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Steele County attendees who present valid government-issued identification will receive priority to ask questions. Questions from other 1st District county residents will be addressed as time permits. Signs and literature for disbursement will not be permitted.