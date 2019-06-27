HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a game last month between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros said the girl suffered a skull fracture.
Attorney Richard Mithoff provided the first update by the girl's family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game in Houston.
Mithoff said the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He said she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures. The girl was injured when Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a fourth-inning line drive into the stands down the third base line.
Like all major league stadiums, Minute Maid Park has netting to protect fans near the field from foul balls. On the third base side in Houston, it extends to the end of the visiting team's dugout. In a statement released Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the family said they were sitting one section away from where the netting ends.