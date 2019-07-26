The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 30
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Thursday, Aug 1
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary-- 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting-- 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Vintage Band Festival 2019-- 4-10:30 p.m through Aug. 4, Bridge Square, Northfield. Complete information can be found at vintagebandfestival.org. Dan Bergeson, bergeson@northfieldwifi.com, 507-581-0553.
Lonsdale Farmer's Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Music in the Park: Drachenfelser Musikanten-- 7 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park. Musicians from Cologne, Germany. Free.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Saturday, Aug 3
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Aug 4
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Church of the Immaculate Conception Bazaar-- 12 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 3rd Ave. SW, Faribault. Bazaar and raffle for 2019 Polaris Sportsman ATV. Raffle tickets $50 each, with cash prizes. Food, kids' games, country market, bingo and more. Raffle drawing at 4:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, contact Josh Rickert, 952-200-1799.