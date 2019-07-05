To the editor:
Voters from Steele County have a great opportunity to hear an amazing speaker at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Owatonna VFW. John Hinderaker, from the Center of the American Experiment in Minneapolis, will be speaking on “The Road to Prosperity.”
John is an engaging speaker who was a lawyer with the renowned Faegre and Benson Law Firm (now Faegre Baker Daniels LLP) in the Twin Cities. After his retirement there, John has been serving as president of the Center of the American Experiment. The Center is a public policy think tank with conservative principles that publishes a quarterly magazine, Thinking Minnesota. The Center analyzes economic data and complex issues; Mr. Hinderaker is that rare speaker with the ability to explain complexity in a very tangible manner.
The presentation is timely and promises to be quite interesting. Time permitting, questions will be taken from the audience.
See you July 15 at the VFW,
Stephen Nelson
Owatonna