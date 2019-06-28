The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 2
Golden Agers • 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Yoga Flow • 5:05-6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 105 Spruce Av. N.W., Montgomery. Improve flexibility, balance, and strength while reducing stress. $40. Drop ins are $9 per night. Mary Simon, msimon@tcu2905.us, 507-364-8110.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Wednesday, July 3
Pound Rockout, Workout • 6:45-7:45 p.m., TCU Montgomery Elem/Middle School cafeteria, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. $60 for the session. Walk-ins $8 per class. msimon@tcu2905.us, 507-364-8110.
Third of July Party • 6 p.m., 701 Main St., 701 Main St., Lonsdale. Free food, yard games, live music.
Thursday, July 4
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary • 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting • 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale Farmer’s Market • 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo • 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Saturday, July 6
Legion Bingo • 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, July 7
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum • 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Monday, July 8
Pound Rockout, Workout • 6:45-7:45 p.m., TCU Montgomery Elem/Middle School cafeteria, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. msimon@tcu2905.us, 507-364-8110.