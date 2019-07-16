A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the British Open, to be played Thursday-Sunday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland (listed in predicted order of finish):
RORY MCILROY
Age: 30.
Country: Northern Ireland.
World ranking: 3.
Worldwide victories: 24.
Majors: U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).
2019 majors: Masters-T21, PGA Championship-T8, US Open-T9.
British Open memory: Going wire-to-wire to win the claret jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014.
Worth noting: He might feel more pressure at Royal Portrush playing before the home crowd than at the Masters going for the career Grand Slam. He holds the course record at Royal Portrush, a 61 he shot when he was 16.
BROOKS KOEPKA
Age: 29.
Country: United States.
World ranking: 1.
Worldwide victories: 9.
Majors: PGA Championship (2018, 2019), U.S. Open (2017, 2018).
2019 majors: Masters-T2, PGA Championship-1, US Open-2.
British Open memory: Stopping play at St. Andrews when the wind was blowing so hard that golf balls wouldn’t stay put on the green.
Worth noting: In his last four majors, he has won twice and was runner-up twice. The British Open is the one major where he has not contended, which might be all he needs to hear.
TIGER WOODS
Age: 43.
Country: United States.
World ranking: 5.
Worldwide victories: 92.
Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).
2019 majors: Masters-1, PGA Championship-Cut, US Open-T21.
British Open memory: Completing the career Grand Slam at St. Andrews with an eight-shot victory at age 24.
Worth noting: Woods has played only three times and 10 competitive rounds since he won the Masters. This will be the second time this year he has a four-week break going into a major. The other was before the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut.
DUSTIN JOHNSON
Age: 35.
Country: United States.
World ranking: 2.
Worldwide victories: 21.
Majors: U.S. Open (2016).
2019 majors: Masters-T2, PGA Championship-2, US Open-T35.
British Open memory: Having the 36-hole lead at St. Andrews in 2015 until a 75-75 finish.
Worth noting: He now has the career Grand Slam of runner-up finishes after he was second to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship. Is the undisputed best player in golf with only one major.
JORDAN SPIETH
Age: 25.
Country: United States.
World ranking: 36.
Worldwide victories: 14.
Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).
2019 majors: Masters-T21, PGA Championship-T3, US Open-T65.
British Open memory: His birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par finish to win at Royal Birkdale.
Worth noting: The British Open marks the two-year anniversary of his last victory. Whatever progress he was making was stalled by a 73-76 finish at the U.S. Open and a missed cut the following week at the Travelers Championship.
JUSTIN ROSE
Age: 39.
Country: England.
World ranking: 4.
Worldwide victories: 22.
Majors: U.S. Open (2013).
2019 majors: Masters-Cut, PGA Championship-T29, US Open-T3.
British Open memory: Holing a chip on the final hole at Royal Birkdale in 1998 to tie for fourth as an 18-year-old amateur.
Worth noting: He went from making the cut on the number to a runner-up finish at the British Open last year. He won at Torrey Pines and has a pair of third-place finishes. But he has yet to post back-to-back top 10s in stroke play this year.
RICKIE FOWLER
Age: 30.
Country: United States.
World ranking: 14.
Worldwide victories: 9.
Majors: None.
2019 majors: Masters-T9, PGA Championship-T36, US Open-T43.
British Open memory: Playing in the final group with Rory McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014.
Worth noting: He has made the cut in 13 consecutive majors, the longest active streak in golf. But he hasn’t contended in a major since his runner-up finish at the Masters last year. He has only two top 10s in the British Open.
ADAM SCOTT
Age: 38.
Country: Australia.
World ranking: 17.
Worldwide victories: 27.
Majors: Masters (2013).
2019 majors: Masters-T18, PGA Championship-T8, US Open-T7.
British Open memory: Losing a four-shot lead with four holes to play at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in a runner-up finish to Ernie Els in 2012.
Worth noting: He now has gone 71 tournaments over the last three years since his last victory. He has been runner-up twice this year, at Torrey Pines and the Memorial, and he has played some of his best golf in the majors.