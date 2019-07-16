Britsh Open Golf

Brooks Koepka of the United States speaks at a press conference ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships Royal Port Rush in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. The British Open starts Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the British Open, to be played Thursday-Sunday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland (listed in predicted order of finish):

RORY MCILROY

Age: 30.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 3.

Worldwide victories: 24.

Majors: U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

2019 majors: Masters-T21, PGA Championship-T8, US Open-T9.

British Open memory: Going wire-to-wire to win the claret jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Worth noting: He might feel more pressure at Royal Portrush playing before the home crowd than at the Masters going for the career Grand Slam. He holds the course record at Royal Portrush, a 61 he shot when he was 16.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 29.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 9.

Majors: PGA Championship (2018, 2019), U.S. Open (2017, 2018).

2019 majors: Masters-T2, PGA Championship-1, US Open-2.

British Open memory: Stopping play at St. Andrews when the wind was blowing so hard that golf balls wouldn’t stay put on the green.

Worth noting: In his last four majors, he has won twice and was runner-up twice. The British Open is the one major where he has not contended, which might be all he needs to hear.

TIGER WOODS

Age: 43.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 5.

Worldwide victories: 92.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

2019 majors: Masters-1, PGA Championship-Cut, US Open-T21.

British Open memory: Completing the career Grand Slam at St. Andrews with an eight-shot victory at age 24.

Worth noting: Woods has played only three times and 10 competitive rounds since he won the Masters. This will be the second time this year he has a four-week break going into a major. The other was before the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut.

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 35.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide victories: 21.

Majors: U.S. Open (2016).

2019 majors: Masters-T2, PGA Championship-2, US Open-T35.

British Open memory: Having the 36-hole lead at St. Andrews in 2015 until a 75-75 finish.

Worth noting: He now has the career Grand Slam of runner-up finishes after he was second to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship. Is the undisputed best player in golf with only one major.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 25.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 36.

Worldwide victories: 14.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

2019 majors: Masters-T21, PGA Championship-T3, US Open-T65.

British Open memory: His birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par finish to win at Royal Birkdale.

Worth noting: The British Open marks the two-year anniversary of his last victory. Whatever progress he was making was stalled by a 73-76 finish at the U.S. Open and a missed cut the following week at the Travelers Championship.

JUSTIN ROSE

Age: 39.

Country: England.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 22.

Majors: U.S. Open (2013).

2019 majors: Masters-Cut, PGA Championship-T29, US Open-T3.

British Open memory: Holing a chip on the final hole at Royal Birkdale in 1998 to tie for fourth as an 18-year-old amateur.

Worth noting: He went from making the cut on the number to a runner-up finish at the British Open last year. He won at Torrey Pines and has a pair of third-place finishes. But he has yet to post back-to-back top 10s in stroke play this year.

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 30.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 14.

Worldwide victories: 9.

Majors: None.

2019 majors: Masters-T9, PGA Championship-T36, US Open-T43.

British Open memory: Playing in the final group with Rory McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Worth noting: He has made the cut in 13 consecutive majors, the longest active streak in golf. But he hasn’t contended in a major since his runner-up finish at the Masters last year. He has only two top 10s in the British Open.

ADAM SCOTT

Age: 38.

Country: Australia.

World ranking: 17.

Worldwide victories: 27.

Majors: Masters (2013).

2019 majors: Masters-T18, PGA Championship-T8, US Open-T7.

British Open memory: Losing a four-shot lead with four holes to play at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in a runner-up finish to Ernie Els in 2012.

Worth noting: He now has gone 71 tournaments over the last three years since his last victory. He has been runner-up twice this year, at Torrey Pines and the Memorial, and he has played some of his best golf in the majors.

