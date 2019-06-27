NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich have been elected starters for one of the youngest All-Star Game lineups ever, leading the millennial-heavy National League for this year’s Midsummer Classic in Cleveland.
Major League Baseball revealed the results from fan balloting for its All-Star starters Thursday. The All-Star Game is July 9.
The Dodgers’ Bellinger, Brewers’ Yelich and Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. will start in the outfield for the NL, leading a lineup averaging just 25.8 years old. Depending on who is chosen as the club’s designated hitter, the starting position players could be younger than the 1967 NL and 2017 AL clubs, which averaged 26.0 years old.
Angels star Mike Trout and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will lead the AL squad.
The league adopted a new balloting structure this season, which operated exclusively through Google. Fans voted up until June 21 to determine finalists for All-Star starters. The top-three vote getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — in each league then entered a second phase of voting, which ran Wednesday and Thursday. Vote totals were reset prior to the final round.
The Minnesota Twins will have one starter in the American League, Jorge Polanco at shortstop. He received 42.8% of votes to overtake Gleyber Torres (31.2%) and Carlos Correa (26.8%).
Polanco is having a breakout season, batting .321 with a .379 on-base percentage. He has blasted 11 home runs, 22 doubles and five triples.{hr /}
All-Star Starters
Tuesday, July 9, Progressive Field, Cleveland
American League
Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Outfield — George Springer, Houston Astros
Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
National League
Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves